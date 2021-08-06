Kathmandu Valley Logs 701 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 701 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9493 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 701 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 701 cases, Kathmandu districts records 471 cases, 147 in Lalitpur and 83 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 710,509.