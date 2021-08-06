US Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa

US Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa

Aug. 6, 2021, 11:24 p.m.

US ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry has paid a courtesy call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headwater.

According to Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, they discussed the issues of bilateral and mutual interest during the meeting.

