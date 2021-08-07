COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,231 New Cases Of COVID-19,1722 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,231 New Cases Of COVID-19,1722 Recoveries And 19 Deaths

Aug. 7, 2021, 9:13 p.m.

With 2,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 712,740.

In 8,866 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,231 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 987 people in 4,707 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 35,432 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,405 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 32,027 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 443 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 746 are admitted to the ICU and 169 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,722 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 667,270 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 19 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,038

