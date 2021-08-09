Kathmandu Valley Logs 959 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 959 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 9, 2021, 8:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 959new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10,445 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 959 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 959 cases, Kathmandu districts records 624 cases, 165 in Lalitpur and 170 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,609 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 717,486.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 10
Aug 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,609 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1784 Recoveries and 22 Deaths
Aug 09, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 9
Aug 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths
Aug 08, 2021

More on Health

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,609 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1784 Recoveries and 22 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 29 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 808 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,231 New Cases Of COVID-19,1722 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA Partnership Summit 2021 By A Correspondent Aug 09, 2021
ANNAPURNA CONSERVATION Tourism Attraction By A Correspondent Aug 09, 2021
Nepal Receives Additional 300 Thousand Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Japan By Agencies Aug 08, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2021
USA Secured Top Of The Medal Table In Tokyo Olympic Games By Agencies Aug 08, 2021
POLITICS Unstable All The Time By Keshab Poudel Aug 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75