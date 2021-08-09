Kathmandu Valley Logs 959 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 959new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10,445 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 959 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 959 cases, Kathmandu districts records 624 cases, 165 in Lalitpur and 170 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,609 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 717,486.