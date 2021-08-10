Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 11

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.
