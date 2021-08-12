ADB Provides Rs. 19.5 Billion To Purchase Vaccines Against COVID-19

Aug. 12, 2021, 9:07 p.m.

Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini and Nepal Country Director of ADB Arnaud Cauchois signed on the agreement at a program organized at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

As per the concessional loan agreement, ADB will provide Rs. 19.58 billion to Nepal to purchase vaccines against COVID-19

The money will be utilized in procuring 15.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which will benefit about 6.8 million people.
Marasini said that the financial support would be instrumental in ensuring safe and effective vaccine to Nepali people. “It will contribute to save lives of Nepali citizens and revive the economy,” he said, while adding that the vaccination programs were top priority of the government.
Cauchois expressed confidence that this agreement would be helpful in breaking the deadly cycle of COVID-19 and saving the lives of people, and moving to the economic and social revival. He pledged for the continuation of such support in the future as well.
The government also plans to make the vaccine distribution more effective and enhance community participation in the drive with the new support from the ADB.

