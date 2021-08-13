Kathmandu Valley Logs 1089 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1089 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 13, 2021, 8:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1089 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11708 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1089 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 1089 cases, Kathmandu districts records 799 cases, 128 in Lalitpur and 162 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,473 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 725,769.

