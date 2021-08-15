Indian Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinaya Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on acting Chief of Army Staff Generral Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarter
During the meeting, mater related to bilateral relations and mutual interest. According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, Nepal Army expresses confidence that this kinds of meeting will help to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
