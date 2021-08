NC To Hold 14th General Convention From November 20 To 29

After postponing twice in the past, ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to hold its 14th general convention from November 25 to 29.

A Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the party rescheduled its general convention dates.

The meeting held at private residence of party President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilkantha amended the calendar as announced earlier, said NC spokesman Bishwa Prakash Sharma.

The party has also decided to hold the federal constituency level conventions on September 21, district level conventions on September 26, and province level conventions on October 27 and 28.