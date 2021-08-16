COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,566 New Infections, 2,458 Recoveries, 35 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,566 New Infections, 2,458 Recoveries And 35 Deaths

Aug. 16, 2021, 9:11 p.m.

With 2,566 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 734,838.

According to Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in 10,093 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,566 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 885 people in 5,518 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 39,371 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,335 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 36,036 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 402 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 795 are admitted to the ICU and 197 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,458 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 685,140 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.2 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Monday added 35 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,327.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

