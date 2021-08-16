Kathmandu Valley Logs 1061 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1061 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 16, 2021, 9:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1061 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10093 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1061 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 739 cases, Kathmandu districts records 677 cases, 167 in Lalitpur and 117 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,566 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 734,838.

