Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 17

Aug. 16, 2021, 9:51 p.m.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many parts of Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Division, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

