Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM

Nepal and India agreed to follow-up on the decisions of Oversight Mechanism (OSM) through regular co-ordination to support project implementation and resolve ground-level issues.

According to a press release, both chairs also noted with appreciation COVID-19 related cooperation, including supply of medicines, medical equipment, beds, ICU, ventilators, and vaccines to Nepal by India.

Co-chaired by foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, the recently concluded meting carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation projects since its 8th meeting held on 17thAugust 2020. Both sides deliberated on the issues at length and agreed to expedite the implementation of such projects. and the meeting was held in Kathmandu

The OSM Mechanism was set up in 2016 to monitor the progress of various India assisted projects and initiatives. The meeting was attended by representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government of Nepal, Officers of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Consultants, Contractors and other stakeholders engaged in implementation of the projects.

The Co-chairs noted the progress made in various development projects in the last one year despite the constraints of the COVID-pandemic, which showcased the strength and resolve of our bilateral partnership and the proactive support and facilitation extended by both sides.

The meeting recognized progress in reconstruction of houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot which is almost nearing completion, completion of 13 road packages in Terai area of Nepal, satisfactory progress in Arun-III project as well in most of the road and transmission line projects under Government of India’s Lines of Credit and commencement of construction of Integrated Check Post at Nepalgunj.

Both co-chairs agreed to hold the next meeting of the Oversight Mechanism on a mutually convenient date.