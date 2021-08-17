Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM

Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM

Aug. 17, 2021, 9:43 p.m.

Nepal and India agreed to follow-up on the decisions of Oversight Mechanism (OSM) through regular co-ordination to support project implementation and resolve ground-level issues.

According to a press release, both chairs also noted with appreciation COVID-19 related cooperation, including supply of medicines, medical equipment, beds, ICU, ventilators, and vaccines to Nepal by India.

Co-chaired by foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, the recently concluded meting carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation projects since its 8th meeting held on 17thAugust 2020. Both sides deliberated on the issues at length and agreed to expedite the implementation of such projects. and the meeting was held in Kathmandu

The OSM Mechanism was set up in 2016 to monitor the progress of various India assisted projects and initiatives. The meeting was attended by representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government of Nepal, Officers of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Consultants, Contractors and other stakeholders engaged in implementation of the projects.

The Co-chairs noted the progress made in various development projects in the last one year despite the constraints of the COVID-pandemic, which showcased the strength and resolve of our bilateral partnership and the proactive support and facilitation extended by both sides.

The meeting recognized progress in reconstruction of houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot which is almost nearing completion, completion of 13 road packages in Terai area of Nepal, satisfactory progress in Arun-III project as well in most of the road and transmission line projects under Government of India’s Lines of Credit and commencement of construction of Integrated Check Post at Nepalgunj.

Both co-chairs agreed to hold the next meeting of the Oversight Mechanism on a mutually convenient date.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems
Aug 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18
Aug 17, 2021
IFC Ramps Up Impact Investments in South Asia to Protect Jobs and Livelihoods, Drive Green Recovery
Aug 17, 2021
Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal
Aug 17, 2021
Lithuania Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic
Aug 17, 2021

More on Economy

NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
IFC Ramps Up Impact Investments in South Asia to Protect Jobs and Livelihoods, Drive Green Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
Nepal To Get 4 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccines Through COVAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy For Fiscal Year 2021/22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Government to Provide Free Electricity For Household Use Up To 20 Units By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Afghanistan's Winners: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey And Iran: Israeli Media By Agencies Aug 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
New Zealand Enters Lockdown After Single Virus Case Found By Agencies Aug 17, 2021
Lithuania Handed Over Medical Equipment To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Nepal Urges All Parties In Afghanistan To Ensure The Safety, Security And Wellbeing Of The People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1033 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75