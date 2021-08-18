Kathmandu Valley Logs 993 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 993 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11839 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 993 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 1033 cases, Kathmandu districts records 711 cases, 160 in Lalitpur and 122 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,613 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) during the weekly press briefing.