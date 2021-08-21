Kathmandu Valley Logs 667 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 667 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 21, 2021, 8:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 667 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7703 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 667 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 667 cases, Kathmandu districts records 483 cases, 103 in Lalitpur and 86 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,424 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 745,731.

