Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 566 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9443 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 566 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 566 cases, Kathmandu districts records 395 cases, 110 in Lalitpur and 61 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 747,433.