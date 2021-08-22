Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 23

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 23

Aug. 22, 2021, 10:06 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain is possible in many places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gai Jatra Festival 2021: Importance And Significance
Aug 22, 2021
Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma
Aug 22, 2021
UK Provides Rs.130 Million To WFP To Support Vulnerable Nepali Families
Aug 22, 2021
Himalayan Bank Signed Agreement With Forestry Based Industry
Aug 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 22, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Gai Jatra Festival 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
UK Provides Rs.130 Million To WFP To Support Vulnerable Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Himalayan Bank Signed Agreement With Forestry Based Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Resistance Against Taliban Reported In Afghanistan By Agencies Aug 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75