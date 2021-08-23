Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Continue Many Places Of Nepal

Aug. 23, 2021, 9:52 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain is possible in many places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

