Kathmandu Valley’s CDOs Extended Prohibitory Order Till August 31

The meeting of Chief District Officers (CDOs) of three districts of Kathmandu Valley has decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in the Valley has been extended till August 31.

However, the meeting has decided to allow the operation of public and private vehicles after 8:00 pm from Wednesday. The meeting of CDOs held on Tuesday took the decision to this effect.

The meeting of CDOs had decided to prohibit the operation of public and private vehicles after 8:00 pm on August 10.