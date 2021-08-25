Kathmandu Valley Logs 745 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9711 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 745 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 745cases, Kathmandu districts records 515 cases, 142 in Lalitpur and 88 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,862 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 752,863.