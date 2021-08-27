India Hands Over Flood And Landslides Relief Materials To Nepal

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India Namgya C. Khampa handed over consignments of flood and landslide relief material worth NPR 8 Crore to Chanda Chaudhary Member of Parliament and President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS) and Narayan Dhakal, President of Pragyik Vidyarthi Parishad (PVP).

The relief material includes tents, plastic sheets, sleeping mats and medicines for distribution among flood and landslide affected families in 15 districts of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, the entire consignment will be distributed through NIWFS and PVP, in coordination with local governments, in the affected districts of Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Siraha, Saptari, Rupandehi, Gorkha, Manang, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Dolakha and Dhading districts in four Provinces.

This gift is part of the Government of India’s periodic humanitarian assistance and flood and landslide relief material support to Nepal.