Kathmandu Valley Logs 715 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 27, 2021, 8:58 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 715 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 715 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 715 cases, Kathmandu districts records 454 cases, 169 in Lalitpur and 92 in Bhaktapur.

