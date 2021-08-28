Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed

Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed

Aug. 28, 2021, 9:56 p.m.

A parole board in the US state of California has recommended that a man serving a life sentence for assassinating US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 be granted parole.

Robert F. Kennedy was a US senator from New York and a brother of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963. Five years later, Robert F. Kennedy was shot dead at a hotel in Los Angeles while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death after his conviction for the assassination, but the sentence was later commuted to life. Sirhan, a Palestinian refugee from Jordan, has acknowledged that he was angry at Kennedy for his support for Israel.

AP21239690930897.jpg

On Friday, the California review board recommended that he be released from prison on parole.

US media report the board found that Sirhan no longer poses a threat to society.

The decision on whether to release him will ultimately be made by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Members of the Kennedy family are split on Sirhan's proposed release.

Source: NHK

Agencies

NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students
Aug 28, 2021
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins
Aug 28, 2021
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport
Aug 28, 2021
Nepal’s Over Five Million Population Receive Single Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Aug 28, 2021
Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal
Aug 27, 2021

More on International

Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins By Agencies 33 minutes ago
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport By Agencies 51 minutes ago
Afghan Hindus And Sikhs Wait In Fear After Taliban Gunfire, Explosions Delay Evacuation Attempts By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Evacuation Flights Resume From Afghanistan By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Pro-Israel Lawyers Urge European Countries To Drop 'Antisemitic' UN Conference By Agencies 2 days ago
Pentagon Confirms Casualties In Kabul Explosion By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2021
Nepal’s Over Five Million Population Receive Single Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 549 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,516 New Cases, 2222 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2021
Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal By Agencies Aug 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75