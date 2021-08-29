COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,214 New Cases, 2,260 Recoveries and 24 Deaths

With 1,214 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 759,222.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 7,259 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,214 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 174 people in 3,038 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The ministry reports there are 35,796 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,052 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 32,744 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 343 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 625 are admitted to the ICU and 167 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

In its update, the ministry said that 2,260 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 712,712 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 24 deaths to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,714.