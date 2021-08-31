US Announces Completion Of Withdrawal

The US military has announced the completion of the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, marking an end to the conflict described as America's longest war.

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, held an emergency news conference on Monday.

McKenzie said the last military aircraft left Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul at 3:29 p.m. on Monday, US Eastern time.

He suggested that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan means the end of the US military operations in the country that lasted almost 20 years.

But McKenzie noted that the military could not evacuate all the people it wanted to, suggesting that some US citizens and portion of their local associates are still in the country.

President Joe Biden issued a statement insisting that the world will hold the Taliban to its commitment to a safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan. Biden also said he had asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lead coordination with international partners for the evacuation of such people.

Many Afghan citizens are worried about whether the Taliban will respect the rights of women as well as others. The group regained control of Afghanistan before the US had completed its withdrawal.

Last week, a suicide bomb attack killed and injured many people, representing the deterioration of security in the country.

