Kathmandu Valley Reports 667 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 3, 2021, 10:03 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 667 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9773 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 667 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 667 cases, Kathmandu districts records 467 cases, 129 in Lalitpur and 71 in Bhaktapur.

As the Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1,357 new cases on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 767,271.

