MCC Vice President Fatema Sumar Visits Nepal

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Vice President of Compact Operations, Fatema Z. Sumar, will arrive in Kathmandu to meet with various government officials, and business and community leaders. She will discuss the required next steps to implement the $500 million MCC-Nepal infrastructure program, address the clarification questions provided by the Ministry of Finance, and hear from the people of Nepal.

According to the U.S Embassy in Nepal She will specifically affirm: the MCC grant program has no military component, will not impede on Nepal’s sovereignty, and Nepal’s constitution will prevail over the agreement. Prior to negotiating and signing the compact in 2017, the Government of Nepal designed the 5-year grant program to provide more reliable electricity and lower power and transportation costs for all Nepalis.