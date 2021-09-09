MCC Vice President Fatema Sumar Visits Nepal

MCC Vice President Fatema Sumar Visits Nepal

Sept. 9, 2021, 10:56 a.m.

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Vice President of Compact Operations, Fatema Z. Sumar, will arrive in Kathmandu to meet with various government officials, and business and community leaders. She will discuss the required next steps to implement the $500 million MCC-Nepal infrastructure program, address the clarification questions provided by the Ministry of Finance, and hear from the people of Nepal.

According to the U.S Embassy in Nepal She will specifically affirm: the MCC grant program has no military component, will not impede on Nepal’s sovereignty, and Nepal’s constitution will prevail over the agreement. Prior to negotiating and signing the compact in 2017, the Government of Nepal designed the 5-year grant program to provide more reliable electricity and lower power and transportation costs for all Nepalis.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal
Sep 09, 2021
Nepali Women Celebrated Teej Festival With Colorful Gathering
Sep 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths
Sep 09, 2021
CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR
Sep 08, 2021

More on News

Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 31 minutes ago
Oli Asks PM Deuba And Maoist Leader Prachanda To Make Their Stance Clear On MCC By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal To Take Necessary Effort To Prevent Human Trafficking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Global Agreement Reached At ILO Conference On Action For COVID-19 Recovery By Agencies 1 week ago
KMC And Local Residence Of Sisadole Landfill Site Singed Agreements To Resume Garbage Dumping By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
Taliban Cracking Down On Women Protests By Agencies Sep 09, 2021
Nepali Women Celebrated Teej Festival With Colorful Gathering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
China Urges Taliban To Keep Promises By Agencies Sep 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75