Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal

Sept. 9, 2021, 9:51 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country.

