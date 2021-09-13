All-Party Meet Slams CPN-UML Chair Oli For Un-parliamentary Act

The all-party meeting called by speaker of House of Representatives (HoR Agni Prasad Sapkota slams former prime minister and leader of opposition K.P. Sharma Oli for his anti-parliamentary acts.

The meeting held at the Lhotse Hall of the Federal Parliament in New Baneshwor has draw the conclusion that the obstruction created by main opposition CPN-UML as an act against House of Representatives.

Speaker Sapkota had called the meeting to hold discussions on important contemporary issues including the obstruction of house sessions by opposition parties. However, KP Sharma Oli, Chairman of the main opposition CPN-UML is not present in the meeting.

Parliamentary party leaders of Nepali Congress (NC) Sher Bahadur Deuba, NCP (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', NCP (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal Upendra Yadav, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Mahantha Thakur and Rastriya Janamorcha Party Durga Poudel among others are present in the meeting.