COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1332 New Cases, 1220 Recoveries And 7 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1332 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 780824.

The Ministry said said that in 12524 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1332 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 428 people in 4,320 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 26,307 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,624 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,683 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 218 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 407 are admitted to the ICU and 129 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,220 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 743,526 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 7 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,991.