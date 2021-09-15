Grade 12 Examinations Begins In Physical Presence

Sept. 15, 2021, 9:59 p.m.

sFollowing a long uncertainty, the examinations of class 12 have started with physical presence of the students.

“Every student attending their exams from their own schools this year. Students who have been confirmed to have coronavirus infection will be allowed to take the exam later. Chandramani Poudel, Chairman of the National Examination Board

"Arrangements will be made for the students who have been informed that they have not been able to join the examination with proof of being infected to take the examination later. If someone falls ill during the exam, they can take the exam after the covid is confirmed," he said.

Student grade 12 exam1.jpg

Over 200000 students are attending the examinations. Due to Coronavirus infections, the results of 12 was published on the basis of score of internal examinations last year.

Earlier, the examination scheduled for last May was rescheduled to start on July 15. However, the exam, again postponed due to corona risk, has started from today.

Photo Courtesy: The Rising Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

