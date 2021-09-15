Kathmandu Valley Logs 495 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12524 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 495 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 495 cases, Kathmandu districts records 360 cases, 72 in Lalitpur and 63 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1332 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 780824.