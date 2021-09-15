Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum

The Embassy of Nepal received today the statue of “Uma Maheshvara" handed over by the representative of the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado.
According to a tweet of Nepalese Embassy in Washington DC, the historical artifact, originally from Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, had been on display at Denver Art Museum approximately since 1975
