Nepal Received Two Statues Of Uma Maheshvara From Denver Art Museum

Sept. 15, 2021, 10:36 a.m.

The Embassy of Nepal received today the statue of “Uma Maheshvara" handed over by the representative of the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado.

Nepalse ambassdor in colorado.png

According to a tweet of Nepalese Embassy in Washington DC, the historical artifact, originally from Patan, Lalitpur, Nepal, had been on display at Denver Art Museum approximately since 1975

