Swiss Government Approves Rs. 1.88 Billion Grants To Nepal

Swiss Government approves Rs 1.88 billion in grants for the implementation of ENSSURE-II project

Sept. 16, 2021, 11:21 p.m.

The Swiss government has agreed to provide grant assistance of Rs 1.88 billion to the government of Nepal as part of the continuation of the second phase of the Enhanced Skills for Sustainable and Rewarding Employment project in Nepal for the next four years reports RSS.

The ENSURE-II project will continue to scale up apprenticeships, a formal programme within the duration of two years, which is also a sustainable model in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector.

It will also continue to offer short courses with on-the-job training, skill upgrading training for existing workers, Occupational Health and Safety at the workplace as well as career guidance for youths. The project will further enhance collaboration between the education sector and employers and thereby contribute to sustainable and rewarding job prospects for Nepali youths. The project will benefit a total of 70,000 people.

According to RSS, The project will be implemented by the governments of Province 1, Bagmati, and Lumbini in close collaboration with the Council for Technical and Vocational, Education and Training at the federal level. Chief of International Economic Cooperation Coordination Division of the finance ministry Dhaniram Sharma said the Swiss government would provide the grant assistance to impart technical and vocational training to unemployed youths of the country.

Sharma said development of human resources was crucial to realise socio-economic transformation. "I believe this project will support to develop a skilled, competitive and creative human resource and ensure the opportunity to have gainful employment, provide career guidance service for Nepali youths and meet the needs of business and industries so as to achieve skilled human resource."

Agencies

