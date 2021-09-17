Weather Forecast For September 18 Across Nepal

Sept. 17, 2021, 9:36 p.m.

The weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

