Kathmandu Valley Logs 256 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 18, 2021, 9:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8540 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 256 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 256 cases, Kathmandu districts records 243 cases and 13 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1086 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 783075.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

