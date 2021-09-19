COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 656 New Cases, 1413 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

Sept. 19, 2021, 8:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 784566.

The Ministry said said that in 7304 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 656 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 78 people in 2,709 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 24,313 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,449 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 22,864 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 248 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 390 are admitted to the ICU and 117 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,413 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 749,213 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11040.

