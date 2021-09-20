Weather Forecast For September 21 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 21 Across Nepal

Sept. 20, 2021, 9:59 p.m.

The weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the country. chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

