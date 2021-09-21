Sora Shraddha 2021: Shraddha Date And Tithi

Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha , a 15 lunar days period when Hindus from Nepal, India and all over the world, pay homage to their ancestors, especially through panda dan, Jal dan and food offerings, begins. It begins from Pratipada of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month till Amavasya is called Pitru Paksha. In the year 2021, Pitru Paksha will commence from 20th September 2021 (Monday) till 6th October 2021 (Wednesday).
According to calendar this period falls in the lunar month of Ashwin beginning with the full moon day in Bhadrapada or next day of full moon day. Hindu’s all over Nepal, India and other parts of the world
The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya amavasya is the most significant day of Pitru Paksha. Following this, Navaratri or Dashain festival will begin.
Complete List of Pitru Paksha Shradh Dates in the year 2021
20th September 2021 (Monday) – Purnima Shradh
21st September 2021 (Tuesday) – Pratipada Shradh
22nd September 2021 (Wednesday) – Dwitiya Shradh or Dooj Shradh
23rd September 2021 (Thursday) – Tritiya Shradh
24th September 2021 (Friday) – Chaturthi Shradh and Maha Bharani Shradh
25th September 2021 (Saturday) – Panchami Shradh
27th September 2021 (Sunday) – Shashti Shradh
28th September 2021 (Tuesday) – Saptami Shradh
29th September 2021 (Wednesday) – Ashtami Shradh
30th September 2021 (Thursday) – Navami Shradh
1st October 2021 (Friday) – Dashmi Shradh
2nd October 2021 (Saturday) – Ekadashi Shradh
3rd October 2021 (Sunday) – Dwadashi Shradh or Magha Shradh
4th October 2021 (Monday) – Trayodashi Shradh
5th October 2021 (Tuesday) – Chaturdashi Shradh
6th October 2021 (Wednesday) – Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Amavasya Shradh
