Sora Shraddha 2021: Shraddha Date And Tithi

Sora Shradha or Pitru Paksha , a 15 lunar days period when Hindus from Nepal, India and all over the world, pay homage to their ancestors, especially through panda dan, Jal dan and food offerings, begins. It begins from Pratipada of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month till Amavasya is called Pitru Paksha. In the year 2021, Pitru Paksha will commence from 20th September 2021 (Monday) till 6th October 2021 (Wednesday).

According to calendar this period falls in the lunar month of Ashwin beginning with the full moon day in Bhadrapada or next day of full moon day. Hindu’s all over Nepal, India and other parts of the world

The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya amavasya is the most significant day of Pitru Paksha. Following this, Navaratri or Dashain festival will begin.

Complete List of Pitru Paksha Shradh Dates in the year 2021

20th September 2021 (Monday) – Purnima Shradh

21st September 2021 (Tuesday) – Pratipada Shradh

22nd September 2021 (Wednesday) – Dwitiya Shradh or Dooj Shradh

23rd September 2021 (Thursday) – Tritiya Shradh

24th September 2021 (Friday) – Chaturthi Shradh and Maha Bharani Shradh

25th September 2021 (Saturday) – Panchami Shradh

27th September 2021 (Sunday) – Shashti Shradh

28th September 2021 (Tuesday) – Saptami Shradh

29th September 2021 (Wednesday) – Ashtami Shradh

30th September 2021 (Thursday) – Navami Shradh

1st October 2021 (Friday) – Dashmi Shradh

2nd October 2021 (Saturday) – Ekadashi Shradh

3rd October 2021 (Sunday) – Dwadashi Shradh or Magha Shradh

4th October 2021 (Monday) – Trayodashi Shradh

5th October 2021 (Tuesday) – Chaturdashi Shradh

6th October 2021 (Wednesday) – Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Amavasya Shradh