UK Government’s Decision To Not Recognise Covishield Is Discriminatory Policy: India

Sept. 21, 2021, 10:14 p.m.

The UK government has decided to consider people vaccinated in India, Africa, South America, and several other countries as unvaccinated, and make them go through a 10-day quarantine.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that the UK government’s decision to not consider people having received Covishield jabs to be vaccinated is discriminatory, with the policy affecting Indians travelling to the country.

“The non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved,” Shringla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Under the new rules, people from India flying to the UK have to undergo a 10-day quarantine, during which they will have to get tested for Covid-19.

Agencies

