U.S. Congratulated Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister O f Nepal

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry congratulated newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Dr. Narayan Khadka.
“Congratulations to Dr. Narayan Khadka on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Nepal. We look forward to working closely on areas of mutual interest, such as climate change, fighting COVID-19, & working toward protecting the world's democracies,” tweets Ambassador Berry.
