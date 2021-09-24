Kathmandu Valley Logs 364 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 364 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 364 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 364 cases, Kathmandu districts records 256 cases, Lalitpur 73 and 35in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1341 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 788767.