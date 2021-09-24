Kathmandu Valley Logs 364 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 364 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 24, 2021, 9:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 364 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10575 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 364 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 364 cases, Kathmandu districts records 256 cases, Lalitpur 73 and 35in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1341 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 788767.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Committed To Tackle Poverty And Hunger: PM Deuba
Sep 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 25 Across Nepal
Sep 24, 2021
Greater Efforts Will Be Necessary To Recover From The Pandemic: Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Sep 24, 2021
Nepal And Development Partners Join For Nepal’s Green, Resilient And Inclusive Development
Sep 24, 2021
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Arrived In New York
Sep 24, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1103 New Cases, 1550 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 404 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1324 New Cases, 941 Recoveries And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley confirms 564 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1251 New Cases, 1630 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 402 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Committed To Tackle Poverty And Hunger: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2021
Greater Efforts Will Be Necessary To Recover From The Pandemic: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2021
Nepal And Development Partners Join For Nepal’s Green, Resilient And Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2021
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Arrived In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2021
Indian PM Modi, President Joe Biden Hold First Bilateral Meeting At White House By Agencies Sep 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75