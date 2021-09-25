Weather Forecast For September 26 Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki

Weather Forecast For September 26 Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki

Sept. 25, 2021, 8:41 p.m.

The weather will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province.

