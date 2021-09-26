Bharat Bandh On September 27, Support Grows For Farmers’ Strike

Bharat Bandh On September 27, Support Grows For Farmers’ Strike

Sept. 26, 2021, 10:36 p.m.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws getting Presidential assent, has garnered support from all sections of the society, including political parties.

Many Opposition parties have expressed their support to the bandh — while Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has supported the bandh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has announced that he will participate in the nationwide strike. The Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments, too, have declared complete support to the nationwide strike. Congress has also said that it will be joining the protests on Monday.

The bandh will be held from 6 in the morning to 4 in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted. The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner, the SKM has assured.

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared full support to the Bharat Bandh on September 27, and also to workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant, state Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday.

Nani told reporters that the state government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon.

The ruling DMK has appealed to the people, farmers, farmworkers and traders to take part in the proposed nationwide strike on September 27 by farmer unions and urged its functionaries as well to make the “Bharat Bandh” a success in Tamil Nadu.

The party stands with farmers protesting in Delhi and other places against the farm laws, DMK’s state agriculture wing chief NKK Periyasamy said, adding that the Centre was autocratic and never pays heed to them. Tamil Nadu farmers, farmworkers, general public, traders and all social outfits should participate in the bandh and make it a complete success, he requested.

Kerala’s ruling LDF has also called for a state-wide hartal on 27 September to express solidarity with the farmers. This call was announced by LDF convenor and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan after the meeting of the leaders of the ruling party alliance in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian Express

Agencies

685 MW Sunkoshi-III' s Public Hearing Begins
Sep 26, 2021
Germany's General Election To Decide The Successor To Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sep 26, 2021
Nepal Is Committed To Implement Paris Agreement: PM Deuba
Sep 25, 2021
Millions Of Young Climate Change Protesters Organized Rally Globally Calling For More Action
Sep 25, 2021
Quad Leaders Express Commitments To Free And Open Indo-Pacific
Sep 25, 2021

More on India

Indian PM Modi, President Joe Biden Hold First Bilateral Meeting At White House By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Indian PM Modi In US To Address UNGA Summit And To Attend High Level Meeting In Washington By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
UK Approves Covishield For Travel By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
UK Government’s Decision To Not Recognise Covishield Is Discriminatory Policy: India By Agencies 5 days ago
India Concerned About Implications Of Changes In Afghanistan: Foreign Secretary Shringla By Agencies 6 days ago
India Vaccinated Record 2,50,10,390 jabs in 1 Day On PM Modi’s Birthday By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

685 MW Sunkoshi-III' s Public Hearing Begins By Agencies Sep 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021
Germany's General Election To Decide The Successor To Chancellor Angela Merkel By Agencies Sep 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 279 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 730 New Cases, 1279 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021
Nepali Army And The U.S. Army Share Experiences And Practices Of Explosive Ordinance Disposal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75