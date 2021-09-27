Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings

Buddha Air’s two aircrafts made force landings in single day due to technical snags on the aircrafts. The one was brought back from Biratnagar to TIA and another returned to Kathmandu bound to Pokhara.

Meanwhile, another Buddha Air flight bound for Pokhara on Monday returned to Kathmandu after finding technical problems in the indicator when it reached Manakamana in Gorkha.

Sherpa said that the U-601-9 NAJO, which flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara at 7.30 am, returned to Kathmandu before reaching Pokhara.

After resolving the problem, the aircraft has returned to Pokhara. "The aircraft returned to its destination again after resolving the problem," he said.

An aircraft belonging to Buddha Air that bound to Biratnagar from Kathmandu encountered a problem in landing gear when reached Biratnagar airport made a ‘normal’ landing after returning to Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu on Monday.

Buddha Air's call sign 9N-ANI flight that flew from Kathmandu to Biratnagar at 8:33 am carrying 73 passengers including three infants, two children and 68 adults returned to Kathmandu after efforts to land the aircraft despite four to five times attempt to land the plane at the Biratnagar airport. There were four crew members in the aircraft.

According to a press statement issued by Buddha Air, the plane returned to Kathmandu after the air traffic control room in Biratnagar informed that the landing gear of the plane could not be seen open for the landing.

According to the statement, there are two types of indicators for showing the landing gear of the aircraft- one is primary and another is the secondary indicator. During the time, the primary indicator of the aircraft did not show any sign-in indicator although the secondary indicator has shown the indicator in the right condition. When the secondary indicator shows light blinking in the right condition, it is considered as ready to land.

Before landing the aircraft, the security team and the airlines have set up aerodrome rescue and firefighting service under the emergency plan of the airport at TIA, according to Rinji Sherpa, Chief of Flight Operation Department, and Spokesperson for the TIA.

According to Purna Chudal, domestic terminal chief for the TIA office, the aircraft had to remain on hold for at least 24 minutes in the Kathmandu sky and landed normally and successfully at 10:27 am Monday. The ATC of TIA instructed the aircraft to make round the airport so as to reduce air-fuel to minimize huge damage, according to the statement.