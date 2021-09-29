Four Nepali YouTubers Held For Alleged Character Assassination

Police have arrested four Nepali YouTubers, accusing them of tarnishing the integrity of some women by making videos on them. The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police held them as per Electronic Transaction Act, 2063.

The YouTubers have been blamed that their video production on women would fuel hatred.

Those held by the police are operator of Dainik Khabar YouTube channel, Pradip Bhandari, operator of Harekpal Khabar YouTube channel, Sishir Adhikari, operator of Saraichuli YouTube Channel, Pinkala Karki, and operator of Modern Online TV, Rodhan Tamang, according to SSP Nabinda Aryal. The arrested ones have been remanded to custody by the District Court on Wednesday.

They were held after complaints were lodged against them at the cyber bureau.

Source: RSS