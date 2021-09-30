Kathmandu Valley Logs 369 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 369 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8555 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 369 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 394 cases, Kathmandu districts records 267 cases, Lalitpur 65 and 37 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 898 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 794163