COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 574 New Cases, 1405 Recoveries And 7 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 797192.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 7070 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 574 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 105 people in 3850 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently Currently, there are 16,804 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,270 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 15,534 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 252 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 337 are admitted to the ICU and 104 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,405 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 769,224 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.5 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Sunday added seven fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,164.