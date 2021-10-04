COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 812 New Cases, 1000 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 812 New Cases, 1000 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

Oct. 4, 2021, 8:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 78004.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5893 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 812 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 218 people in 4891 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently 16,606 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,152 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 15,534 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 241 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 351 are admitted to the ICU and 118 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,000 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 770,224 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.5 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Monday added 10 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,174.

