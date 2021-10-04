Kathmandu Valley Confirms 366 COVID-19 Cases

Oct. 4, 2021, 9 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 366 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7070 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 255 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 255 cases, Kathmandu districts records 266 cases, Lalitpur 52 and 38 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 78004.

